Nepal: Mountaineer falls to his death after setting a record

The 34-year-old, who had already scaled peaks in the Alps, the Himalayas and the Pamir Mountains, fell into a crevasse on the 7234-metre-high Langtang Lirung, the Slovakian Mountaineering Association announced on Sunday. After initially calling for a rescue operation for Huserka on Facebook, the association reported on Sunday that no helicopter could fly to the accident site due to bad weather. Huserka's family and friends would now have to "come to terms with the fact that Ondrej is no longer with us".