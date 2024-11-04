Caritas: Help for the homeless via cold phone

In operation until the end of March

Many passers-by want to help the acutely homeless, but don't quite know what to do when they see the outdoor sleeping camp in winter. For this reason, the Caritas cold phone is operating again until March 31. "If you notice a homeless person and want to help them quickly and easily, speak to them and ask if they need help. Then please call," says Caritas Director Melanie Balaskovics. "Nobody should have to stay outside in the cold!"