Mourning for "Peanut"

New York’s most famous squirrel is dead

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 11:45

The famous squirrel "Peanut" from the US state of New York is dead, according to his owner Mark Longo. The animal, which has more than half a million Instagram followers, had previously been confiscated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Longo had then written that he feared that "Peanut" would now be euthanized. 

"I'm sorry for letting you down, thank you for everything," Longo wrote on a video in which he emotionally and tearfully announces the animal's death. "Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and to the world." According to Longo, the authorities had previously taken the animal from his home in Pine City.

Animal kept "illegally"
The officials had responded to reports of wild animals being kept illegally as pets, the "New York Times" quoted a statement from the authorities. Longo was still trying to get "Peanut" back.

Zitat Icon

Rest in peace, my best friend. Thank you for the best seven years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and to the world.

Mark Longo

With his presence on social media, the little rodent was also the face of an animal rescue center founded by Longo and his wife, according to the New York Times. The couple have already rescued more than 300 animals, including cats, dogs, horses and pigs. The money needed for this was largely raised through cute videos of "Peanut".

Mark with "Peanut" (Bild: AP)
Mark with "Peanut"
(Bild: AP)

Squirrel "acted like a celebrity"
 Longo found the animal seven years ago in New York City. His mother had been run over by a car. The little squirrel had simply climbed up his leg on a busy street, the 34-year-old told the newspaper.

"Peanut" - also known as P'Nut - was cuddly and adorable. "But he behaved like a celebrity." He had his own room in his house. He loved to eat avocado and nibble on black walnuts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
