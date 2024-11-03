Austria in form
Ranftl: “You don’t feel any knocks in this phase”
Austria's ever-present Reinhold Ranftl has yet to miss a single minute in the league. The momentum plays into Violett's hands. Today, the "violets" are up against BW Linz.
"When you win, you feel great. Then the performance isn't so important," says veteran Reinhold Ranftl.
He is once again Austrias perennial favorite on the right flank this year. The 32-year-old has not missed a single minute of play this season. Since joining Violett, Ranftl, who has also made six appearances for Austria's senior team, has already played 100 competitive matches. "The older you get, the better you have to stay in rhythm. I'm at the best age for soccer, I feel fitter than when I was 24!"
Ranftl attaches particular importance to his diet and sleep. "I have breakfast at home, I can relax very well with a good podcast. I go to the gym before and after training. A lot has happened in soccer in recent years. Our boys are also fully committed in this respect, which brings us even closer together. The chemistry in the team is pretty special."
"I was really pleased"
The sporting results are also special at the moment - in Favoriten they celebrated a 2:1 win against GAK in a perfect October, followed by their highest league win to date against WSG Tirol with 3:0. Dragovic & Co. also kept a clean sheet away from home in Klagenfurt (1:0) and in the cup round of 16 against Horn (1:0). Ranftl was the match-winner with his golden goal against the second division side and scored for Austria again after 326 days. "About time again, I was really pleased."
BW Linz await today. "We're in the flow, have the momentum on our side. It's more fun at the moment, the injured players are coming back. At this stage, you don't feel any blows to the legs on the pitch, the aches and pains are very well hidden in our heads"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
