Ranftl: “You don’t feel any knocks in this phase”

"I was really pleased"

The sporting results are also special at the moment - in Favoriten they celebrated a 2:1 win against GAK in a perfect October, followed by their highest league win to date against WSG Tirol with 3:0. Dragovic & Co. also kept a clean sheet away from home in Klagenfurt (1:0) and in the cup round of 16 against Horn (1:0). Ranftl was the match-winner with his golden goal against the second division side and scored for Austria again after 326 days. "About time again, I was really pleased."