Can mass migration still be stopped?

Climate catastrophe as one of the causes of the civil war in Syria

Syrians are currently the largest group of refugees in Europe. A civil war has been raging in Syria for many years. 13 million people have left the country. In 2011, the military brutally crushed civil society protests for democracy and freedom and against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. This triggered a spiral of violence that continues to this day. What many people do not know is that the man-made climate catastrophe, which is being fueled by corporations and the governments of rich industrial nations, is also contributing to the conflict. Two major droughts in particular have driven people from the countryside to the cities, leading to a massive escalation of social conflicts.