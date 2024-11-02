Karoline Edtstadler leaves top politics

At this point in time, nobody would have expected this: Edtstadler (ÖVP) will no longer be available to the next government. The Minister for Europe is prepared to remain available to Chancellor Nehammer as a member of the ÖVP negotiating team for the coalition talks with the SPÖ and NEOS. After that, however, Edtstadler will put an end to top politics for the time being. The lawyer will remain a member of parliament and set up a law firm in Salzburg. Edtstadler confirmed her decision, which was motivated by personal and political reasons, to the "Krone" newspaper on Saturday.