What Vienna’s parties are demanding from the federal government

Greens: Don't abolish achievements again

The Vienna Greens also have a number of demands for the new federal government, as they believe that not everything has been tackled in the past five years.

The climate bonus and climate ticket must remain. At the same time, the budget should be restructured. They say: "Save on climate-damaging subsidies - and don't pour billions back into fossil-fuel highway projects like the Lobauautobahn." In the area of equal opportunities, the Greens are calling for a basic child allowance. In order to ensure fair incomes for women and men, wage transparency measures should be strengthened. Housing policy is another priority. The Greens are calling for a comprehensive reform of the Rent Act, including clear upper limits for rents. In future, the law should apply to all buildings older than 25 years and the location surcharge should be abolished. The practice of fixed-term tenancy agreements is also to be limited.

Finally, the Greens insist on ensuring an independent judiciary. The new federal government must ensure that the judiciary can continue to investigate freely and uninfluenced.