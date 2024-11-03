"Krone" asked:
What Vienna’s parties are demanding from the federal government
In the back rooms, the party leaders of the federal government are currently getting together to form a new government. As Austria's largest city, Vienna plays an extremely important role in this. But what is City Hall actually demanding?
The "Krone" asked all city hall departments and all opposition offices. From integration to climate, from transport to culture: what are you demanding from the federal government for Vienna? Regardless of what the government looks like one day. And this is particularly important to the city's parties:
SPÖ: "Don't make any wishes"
From the office of Mayor Michael Ludwig: "Mayor Ludwig does not want to communicate any demands or wishes to the negotiators via the media."
Neos: Education has priority
"It would be a little premature to say anything to a federal government that has not yet negotiated, but it will come as no surprise to you that reforms in education are a priority for us Neos Wien: From fair distribution of funds to an opportunity index to ways of making parents responsible as well," is the message from Christoph Wiederkehr's office.
129 days
This is how long the longest government negotiations in Austria have ever lasted. In 1962/63, the country had to wait 129 days until the ÖVP and SPÖ reached an agreement.
FPÖ: More police for Vienna
For the Freedom Party, "stopping social immigration" is at the top of the list. "More than 60 percent of minimum security recipients are foreign nationals. This immigration into the welfare system must be stopped nationwide," says party leader Dominik Nepp. This is followed by "Stop illegal migration". Nepp continues: "Illegal asylum seekers and criminal foreigners must be rigorously deported. Also to Syria and Afghanistan. Because there are safe zones there too."
The Vienna FPÖ is also calling for more police on our streets, especially "at Reumannplatz, Praterstern, but also in Brigittenau, Meidling and Floridsdorf". The officers on duty here should be paid a "capital city bonus".
Furthermore: "Lower taxes and duties" with a view to "reducing non-wage labor costs for companies and eliminating the countless bureaucratic hurdles for entrepreneurs". The last important point for the FPÖ: Ensuring healthcare and nursing care for all Viennese!
ÖVP: "We finally need a ban on headscarves"
Vienna's ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer makes demands not only for the new federal government, but also for the negotiating teams: "Political Islam is undermining our democracy. Extremist networks use these structures to establish alternative power structures in which democratic values play no role." Mahrer sees the creation of parallel societies in Vienna as a direct threat to internal security. He calls for a rigorous inspection of Islamic organizations and mosques. The Islam Act must be tightened to ensure greater control of foreign funding. Islamic education and content should also be more strictly monitored by independent bodies. "The call for a caliphate is not only extremist, it is aimed at destroying democracy - this must be punishable by law," said Mahrer. The parent-child passport should also be expanded to include mandatory integration requirements. The pass should include measures to teach values and promote German language skills.
And another demand of the Vienna ÖVP leader: "Finally implement a constitutional ban on headscarves!"
50 percent
Every second Austrian considers the headscarf to be a symbol of discrimination, according to a survey by Unique Research. More than half (55 percent) also believe that Muslims are more difficult to integrate than other groups.
Greens: Don't abolish achievements again
The Vienna Greens also have a number of demands for the new federal government, as they believe that not everything has been tackled in the past five years.
The climate bonus and climate ticket must remain. At the same time, the budget should be restructured. They say: "Save on climate-damaging subsidies - and don't pour billions back into fossil-fuel highway projects like the Lobauautobahn." In the area of equal opportunities, the Greens are calling for a basic child allowance. In order to ensure fair incomes for women and men, wage transparency measures should be strengthened. Housing policy is another priority. The Greens are calling for a comprehensive reform of the Rent Act, including clear upper limits for rents. In future, the law should apply to all buildings older than 25 years and the location surcharge should be abolished. The practice of fixed-term tenancy agreements is also to be limited.
Finally, the Greens insist on ensuring an independent judiciary. The new federal government must ensure that the judiciary can continue to investigate freely and uninfluenced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
