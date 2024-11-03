Punch of the week
Police catch a pair of burglars who are resistant to learning
Every week we select the "Punch and Judy of the Week". This time, two burglars from Georgia and Ukraine have literally put themselves on display.
With the time change, the burglary season rolls around again. This week's protagonists: a duo from Georgia and Ukraine who were particularly creative - and apparently resistant to learning - in Favoriten. The judiciary had already put a stop to them last year and at the beginning of 2024. But instead of showing insight, they were keen to go on another raid.
Very poor preparation
Investigators from the street crime task force observed the two as they spied possible targets at lunchtime and then struck at the Per Albin Hansson estate. With professional precision, the officers finally snapped when the duo tried to break into two apartments. Handcuffs clicked, stolen goods and burglary tools were seized.
Hoping for insight
The two repeat offenders are now behind bars - for the time being. But the hope remains cautious that the next judge's ruling could perhaps finally bring the necessary learning effect.
In any case, the Georgian and the Ukrainian are already the "Punch and Judy of the week" for us.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.