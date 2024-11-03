Vorteilswelt
Punch of the week

Police catch a pair of burglars who are resistant to learning

03.11.2024 16:00

Every week we select the "Punch and Judy of the Week". This time, two burglars from Georgia and Ukraine have literally put themselves on display. 

With the time change, the burglary season rolls around again. This week's protagonists: a duo from Georgia and Ukraine who were particularly creative - and apparently resistant to learning - in Favoriten. The judiciary had already put a stop to them last year and at the beginning of 2024. But instead of showing insight, they were keen to go on another raid.

Very poor preparation
Investigators from the street crime task force observed the two as they spied possible targets at lunchtime and then struck at the Per Albin Hansson estate. With professional precision, the officers finally snapped when the duo tried to break into two apartments. Handcuffs clicked, stolen goods and burglary tools were seized.

Hoping for insight
The two repeat offenders are now behind bars - for the time being. But the hope remains cautious that the next judge's ruling could perhaps finally bring the necessary learning effect.
In any case, the Georgian and the Ukrainian are already the "Punch and Judy of the week" for us.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
