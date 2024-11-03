Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Viennese of the week

Against the cold, inside and out

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 11:00

Winter is approaching, and the plight of homeless people in Vienna becomes all the harder with every single degree Celsius drop in the outside temperature. For the city and Caritas, this means: the warming rooms are opened, the emergency sleeping facilities are expanded and the street workers go out into the cold nights.

0 Kommentare

The time when others are snuggled up in their warm homes has always been the hardest for the homeless. They are also increasingly confronted with social coldness. However, only very few of them have become homeless through their own fault, as a detail from the winter aid provided by the Vienna Social Fund (FSW) shows: It now also needs winter accommodation for 40 homeless families.

Real help only knows two questions
Life crises, illness, unemployment or poverty despite having a job - if you don't have a network of family and friends to catch you, the tipping point to homelessness is closer than you can imagine in a warm apartment. But the fact that the helpers don't ask why you are living on the street, but simply help, makes them our "Viennese of the week": real help doesn't ask whether you have a right to help. Real help only asks whether and how you can help.

Helpers may need support themselves
The helpers themselves do not want to be thanked. They would rather you help them help you, for example by donating to Caritas for a hot soup at www.wirhelfen.shop.

But you can also help without any money at all: by downloading the city's cold app onto your cell phone(www.kaelteapp.wien) or saving the telephone number of the Caritas cold phone (01/480 45 53). In both ways, you can alert the FSW and Caritas teams to people who are still exposed to the cold without help.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf