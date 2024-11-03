Against the cold, inside and out

Real help only knows two questions

Life crises, illness, unemployment or poverty despite having a job - if you don't have a network of family and friends to catch you, the tipping point to homelessness is closer than you can imagine in a warm apartment. But the fact that the helpers don't ask why you are living on the street, but simply help, makes them our "Viennese of the week": real help doesn't ask whether you have a right to help. Real help only asks whether and how you can help.