Climber injured
Dream weather: mountain rescuers are on permanent duty
The fantastic autumn weather is causing a rush on the mountains. One of the consequences: Styrian mountain rescuers are currently being called out to injured hikers particularly often. In Eisenerz, the emergency services were called out several times in the space of just one hour on Friday.
The members of the Eisenerz mountain rescue team had to deal with several missions between 12 noon and 1 pm on Friday. First, a paraglider (48) crashed on the Pfaffenstein shortly before attempting to take off in steep meadow terrain on a hiking trail and injured his foot.
Due to the pain, the injured man was no longer able to descend into the valley on his own. His partner then dialed the alpine emergency number 140 and the 48-year-old was flown to Kalwang University Hospital in the C14 emergency helicopter.
At around the same time, a group of nine had set off to climb the so-called "Kaiser-Franz-Joseph" via ferrata on Lake Leopoldstein. After just a few meters, two members of the inexperienced group lost their strength and had to turn back.
Inexperienced climbing group
At around 12.10 p.m., the rest of the group was about halfway up the challenging via ferrata when a 53-year-old lost his strength and fell into the via ferrata.
He fell onto a female climber (28) who was a few meters behind him. The 28-year-old also fell into her via ferrata belay - both were injured and got stuck in the via ferrata. Another member of the group alerted the mountain rescue team. The two people were rescued using a rope and flown to Judenburg Regional Hospital by emergency helicopter.
