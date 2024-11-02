Austria: Five hours without conceding a goal

"Like renovating a church"

Head coach Stephan Helm can only nod in agreement. He describes the development of the Austria squad as an "ongoing process" and has an apt comparison at the ready: "It's like renovating a huge church. When you've finally finished at the top, you have to start again at the bottom." One player who is currently only being used sparingly in this renovation is striker Muki Huskovic. Why is that? Helm: "There's a lot of competition in the attack. We make it really difficult for ourselves to decide who plays, it's very tight. Form and training performance decide in the end."