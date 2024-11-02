Speeders are still on the road on the deadly stretch

"Cars are speeding along here at well over 100 km/h," says an annoyed resident of Rosental-Straße, which leads from Ferlach towards St. Margareten im Rosental. And this despite the fact that there is a 70 km/h limit in the villages. Particularly in the small village of Otrouza near Ferlach, dangerous situations would occur again and again, because "people overtake on the blind spot."