Safe route to school
Speeders are still on the road on the deadly stretch
The stretch between Ferlach and St. Margareten im Rosental has been the scene of countless traffic accidents, some of them fatal. Local residents are once again protesting against the speeders and calling on those responsible to take action.
"Cars are speeding along here at well over 100 km/h," says an annoyed resident of Rosental-Straße, which leads from Ferlach towards St. Margareten im Rosental. And this despite the fact that there is a 70 km/h limit in the villages. Particularly in the small village of Otrouza near Ferlach, dangerous situations would occur again and again, because "people overtake on the blind spot."
Several fatalities on the route
The driving behavior of many drivers is also reflected in the accident statistics. Dozens of people have lost their lives on this stretch of road in recent decades. "And this is supposed to continue?" asks another local resident.
One village further on, in Tratten, there have also been repeated accidents with injuries and even fatalities in recent years. And here, too, there is great annoyance about the speeders. "Some families with children live here. They are exposed to great danger every day," says a pensioner as a car speeds past at hellish speed.
"Authorities need to take action"
The residents have already tried several times to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problematic situation - to no avail. "It just doesn't happen!" the affected residents are annoyed and are therefore once again demanding that the responsible authorities finally take up the fight against speeders and ensure greater road safety.
