I wonder what it will be?

Heidi Klum shows first pictures of Halloween costume

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 19:39

Rarely in the year is there as much excitement about an outfit as there is about Heidi Klum's Halloween costume. Just a few hours before the famous party, the top model has now given us a sneak peek - and is making everyone even more curious. 

The countdown to the big Halloween party is on - and the top model obviously has her hands full with the preparations for the elaborate costume. She is also sharing this with her fans via Instagram and is constantly posting stories and videos of the costume-making process.

Heidi: "Not from this planet"
After all, she doesn't want to leave anything to chance, as her unusual costumes are an absolute highlight of the creepy festival - worm, alien or peacock, her choice has often caused amazement. As in previous years, she builds up suspense for days and keeps her fans guessing what it will be this time. 

Will it be the worm costume again? Hardly.
Will it be the worm costume again? Hardly.
Fiona and Shrek was probably one of her best-known costumes.
Fiona and Shrek was probably one of her best-known costumes.
Last year, Heidi really shimmered as a peacock.
Last year, Heidi really shimmered as a peacock.
A costume "from another world, not from this planet", she gave her last hint to date at the Bavarian Television Award in Munich. Before that, she had already given several insights into the creation of the costume. For example, with a short pan over individual costume parts that are apparently molded from silicone. Screws and something like pipes can be seen.

Probably the most uncomfortable costumeto date 
In the now published video, however, things get more concrete - Heidi is likely to reveal what her face could actually look like. She definitely represents something alive and the final costume is also the most uncomfortable so far.

Video just a feint?
Still to be discovered in the video: a long wig with short bangs that looks grayish and is supposed to make the model look older. Her dress, adorned with a floral pattern and a red scarf over her shoulders, also suggests artificial "ageing".

But is the video just a hoax? After all, it wouldn't be the first time that Heidi has revealed pictures of herself in advance, but ultimately looked completely different. 

Tom and Heidi are in disguise together
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, will also be included in her show again. It will be anything but pleasant, Tom revealed in his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood". He won't get into the costume alone and won't stay in it alone either: He's in the disguise together with wife Heidi Klum.

"I went through another five-hour fitting, which was really uncomfortable," Tom reported. "My whole body is covered in bruises. It's not going to be comfortable and it was a huge challenge," he also built up a lot of anticipation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

