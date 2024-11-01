Municipal council to meet
All four parties take sharp aim at Scheider
Now four parties (SP, VP, Neos, Greens) are joining forces in Klagenfurt and demanding a special municipal council from Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten): there is no end to unresolved issues - overtime chaos, debt, no budget for 2025...
"It is a solidarity of reason. We must force Scheider to make reforms. It is necessary to put an end to the chaotic politics and make the city council more efficient," says SP city deputy Ron Rabitsch. "We urgently need reforms and therefore also a special municipal council," says Julian Geier (VP). "Hearing from the mayor every three months that nothing is happening is not enough. It's no coincidence that the municipal supervisory authority initiated the financial audit that Scheider has kept from us so far," criticized Janos Juvan (Neos).
"A lack of transparency and the consistent failure to work towards structural and personnel reform are leading to cost explosions for Klagenfurt and affecting the future of the city. This must finally come to an end. We are dependent on complete information," says Margit Motschiunig (Greens).
Mayor Christian Scheider counters: "We are still looking for a date, but there will be a special municipal council. However, I also want to hear an actual plan from SP finance officer Constance Mochar. The state has given in and she has to disclose the current status. I wanted to appoint the new municipal director Isabella Jandl long ago. There are always new demands regarding her deputy Florian Kühr. One thing is clear: there are currently no vacancies for him as head of department in the current wave of austerity measures. Now everyone is being asked to implement the many cost-cutting measures."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
