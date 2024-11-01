All four parties take sharp aim at Scheider

Mayor Christian Scheider counters: "We are still looking for a date, but there will be a special municipal council. However, I also want to hear an actual plan from SP finance officer Constance Mochar. The state has given in and she has to disclose the current status. I wanted to appoint the new municipal director Isabella Jandl long ago. There are always new demands regarding her deputy Florian Kühr. One thing is clear: there are currently no vacancies for him as head of department in the current wave of austerity measures. Now everyone is being asked to implement the many cost-cutting measures."