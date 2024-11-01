Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Municipal council to meet

All four parties take sharp aim at Scheider

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 12:00

Now four parties (SP, VP, Neos, Greens) are joining forces in Klagenfurt and demanding a special municipal council from Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten): there is no end to unresolved issues - overtime chaos, debt, no budget for 2025...

0 Kommentare

"It is a solidarity of reason. We must force Scheider to make reforms. It is necessary to put an end to the chaotic politics and make the city council more efficient," says SP city deputy Ron Rabitsch. "We urgently need reforms and therefore also a special municipal council," says Julian Geier (VP). "Hearing from the mayor every three months that nothing is happening is not enough. It's no coincidence that the municipal supervisory authority initiated the financial audit that Scheider has kept from us so far," criticized Janos Juvan (Neos).

City manager Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten) wants to comply with the demand. (Bild: Stadtkommunikation/Thomas Hude)
City manager Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten) wants to comply with the demand.
(Bild: Stadtkommunikation/Thomas Hude)
Julian Geier (VP) urgently calls for a special municipal council. (Bild: ÖVP Kärnten)
Julian Geier (VP) urgently calls for a special municipal council.
(Bild: ÖVP Kärnten)
Ron Rabitsch (SP) wants to end the chaotic politics. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
Ron Rabitsch (SP) wants to end the chaotic politics.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

"A lack of transparency and the consistent failure to work towards structural and personnel reform are leading to cost explosions for Klagenfurt and affecting the future of the city. This must finally come to an end. We are dependent on complete information," says Margit Motschiunig (Greens).

Mayor Christian Scheider counters: "We are still looking for a date, but there will be a special municipal council. However, I also want to hear an actual plan from SP finance officer Constance Mochar. The state has given in and she has to disclose the current status. I wanted to appoint the new municipal director Isabella Jandl long ago. There are always new demands regarding her deputy Florian Kühr. One thing is clear: there are currently no vacancies for him as head of department in the current wave of austerity measures. Now everyone is being asked to implement the many cost-cutting measures."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf