By 12.6 percent
Gewessler wants to significantly increase the truck toll in 2025
The government is still in office - and Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler apparently wants to leave her "green" signature on the last few meters. After suspending the increase in 2024, Gewessler is planning a hefty increase in the truck toll of up to 12.6 percent next year. The freight carriers see their existence threatened.
At almost 1.7 billion euros, heavy goods vehicles already contribute a great deal to toll revenue. This year, the increase in the toll has been suspended, but the full amount is to be introduced in 2025. At up to 12.6 percent, the increase will clearly exceed inflation. In addition to the inflation rate, CO₂ emissions will also be taken into account to a greater extent. However, the CO₂ price will rise to 55 euros per tonne next year anyway, which will make fuel more expensive anyway.
Markus Fischer, spokesman for the hauliers in the Chamber of Commerce, attacks the Federal Minister: "Gewessler prefers to stick to her unrealistic ideology instead of ensuring security of supply." There is no real need for the increase.
This is because Asfinag does not urgently need the additional 200 million euros in revenue. "It actually spends around 400 million euros less on the construction and maintenance of expressways," emphasizes Fischer.
Toll for trucks highest in Austria
The toll for trucks in Austria is already higher than in any other EU country, as an example shows: 50 euros will get a 40-ton truck 106 kilometers, only in Switzerland is it more expensive. In Poland, on the other hand, you can drive 572 kilometers, in Italy 334 kilometers.
The existence of the freight transport sector is under threat. "The high tax burden threatens the livelihoods and jobs of around 80,000 employees nationwide," says Fischer. In addition, transport costs are reflected in the prices of numerous goods.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
