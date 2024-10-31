Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

By 12.6 percent

Gewessler wants to significantly increase the truck toll in 2025

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 13:38

The government is still in office - and Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler apparently wants to leave her "green" signature on the last few meters. After suspending the increase in 2024, Gewessler is planning a hefty increase in the truck toll of up to 12.6 percent next year. The freight carriers see their existence threatened.

0 Kommentare

At almost 1.7 billion euros, heavy goods vehicles already contribute a great deal to toll revenue. This year, the increase in the toll has been suspended, but the full amount is to be introduced in 2025. At up to 12.6 percent, the increase will clearly exceed inflation. In addition to the inflation rate, CO₂ emissions will also be taken into account to a greater extent. However, the CO₂ price will rise to 55 euros per tonne next year anyway, which will make fuel more expensive anyway.

Markus Fischer, spokesman for the hauliers in the Chamber of Commerce, attacks the Federal Minister: "Gewessler prefers to stick to her unrealistic ideology instead of ensuring security of supply." There is no real need for the increase.

This is because Asfinag does not urgently need the additional 200 million euros in revenue. "It actually spends around 400 million euros less on the construction and maintenance of expressways," emphasizes Fischer.

1.7 billion euros in toll revenue comes from heavy goods vehicles. (Bild: P. Huber)
1.7 billion euros in toll revenue comes from heavy goods vehicles.
(Bild: P. Huber)

Toll for trucks highest in Austria
The toll for trucks in Austria is already higher than in any other EU country, as an example shows: 50 euros will get a 40-ton truck 106 kilometers, only in Switzerland is it more expensive. In Poland, on the other hand, you can drive 572 kilometers, in Italy 334 kilometers.

The existence of the freight transport sector is under threat. "The high tax burden threatens the livelihoods and jobs of around 80,000 employees nationwide," says Fischer. In addition, transport costs are reflected in the prices of numerous goods. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Stadlmüller
Peter Stadlmüller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf