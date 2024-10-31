Gewessler wants to significantly increase the truck toll in 2025

At almost 1.7 billion euros, heavy goods vehicles already contribute a great deal to toll revenue. This year, the increase in the toll has been suspended, but the full amount is to be introduced in 2025. At up to 12.6 percent, the increase will clearly exceed inflation. In addition to the inflation rate, CO₂ emissions will also be taken into account to a greater extent. However, the CO₂ price will rise to 55 euros per tonne next year anyway, which will make fuel more expensive anyway.