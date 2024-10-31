Plus 3.4 percent
Beer will be more expensive for the second time this year
Cheers: the price of beer from Austria's largest barley juice producer based in Linz, Brau Union, will rise by an average of 3.4 percent from December 1. Once again, as the brewing group - which owns brands such as Zipfer, Heineken, Gösser and Linzer Bier - had already raised its prices by an average of 3.6 percent in February.
Brau Union spokeswoman Daniela Winnicki explains the new increase with several reasons: "We have just had collective bargaining negotiations and reached an agreement that includes an effective wage increase of 3.9 percent. We also have rising costs in production, transport and logistics, as well as investment costs, such as the one-way deposit from 2025." The increase in beer prices applies to both retail and food service customers.
Landlords set the final prices
In the latter sector, the price increase for barley juice is less than thrilling: "This is the second increase this year, it's madness and puts pressure on the restaurant trade," says Thomas Mayr-Stockinger, spokesperson for the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
How much a half pint of beer costs in the pub and whether the price increase from the supplier Brau Union is passed on to the guests is determined by each pub owner. "We are certainly not the nation's price drivers, but of course the restaurateur has to pass on the costs," says Stockinger.
"There is no such thing as a pain threshold"
In his restaurant of the same name in Ansfelden, a large beer currently costs 5.20 euros. An example calculation: with the price increase, guests would then pay 5.38 euros for a "Halbe". However, Stockinger will not be increasing the price of beer in his pub this year.
How much are guests prepared to pay for the beer? "There is no single pain threshold because every guest is different," says the pub owner.
