The Edlseer and Boney M. heat up the Hofburg

Women's power in lederhosen

The joy of the Koglhofer Plattlermädls is no less. They took over from the men's group in their village in 2014. "Back then, our lads said they weren't going to carry on and we girls thought that this tradition should never end," says Alexandra Putz from the Koglhofer Plattlermädls. "We are now 15 Schuhplattler girls. And although we are all girls, we even do lifting figures. We're particularly proud of that."