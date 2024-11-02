Styrian ball on 10.01.
The Edlseer and Boney M. heat up the Hofburg
The music program on 10 January 2025 in the Vienna Hofburg could hardly be more diverse: The Koglhofer Plattlermädls will create a great atmosphere on stage at the Steirerball, as will Die Edlseer - and Boney M. will guarantee an unforgettable night at the disco. Tickets are still available.
The Steirerball manages to surprise again this year: At the climax at midnight, the 70s atmosphere comes to life. With timeless classics by Boney M. such as "Daddy Cool" and "Rivers of Babylon", the disco really heats up. This is just a small selection of the colorful music program that has been prepared for the Styrian Ball on 10 January. The program ranges from the band at the opening to sounds from the host region of Eastern Styria and party hits.
"Styria and the unforgettable hits of Boney M. complement each other perfectly - both ensure a great atmosphere," Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna, is convinced. A personal highlight for the organizer: Fritz, Manfred and Andreas from the Edlseern will be there at the opening as well as at midnight. With 30 years of stage experience, they are familiar faces at the Steirerball.
Fritz Kristoferitsch, head of the Edlseer: "It is a great honor for us to be part of the Steirerball opening with 'A Musikant im Trachtengwand' and the 'Dancing Star'. Because these popular numbers represent everything that Styria is - namely tradition, down-to-earthness, celebrating festivals and laughing together." Here at the Hofburg in Vienna, you feel like you're in Styria every year.
Women's power in lederhosen
The joy of the Koglhofer Plattlermädls is no less. They took over from the men's group in their village in 2014. "Back then, our lads said they weren't going to carry on and we girls thought that this tradition should never end," says Alexandra Putz from the Koglhofer Plattlermädls. "We are now 15 Schuhplattler girls. And although we are all girls, we even do lifting figures. We're particularly proud of that."
The girls' group will show off their skills at midnight. A show full of spectacular choreographies in the 70s theme also awaits ball visitors in the night hours. This brings the brilliant program full circle: "An evening that friends of the Steirerball should definitely experience," says Zakostelsky.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.