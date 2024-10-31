OLG ruling confirmed
Bankruptcy instead of restructuring for Benko’s Signa Prime
One of the most important Signa companies, Signa Prime Selection AG, will now be sent into bankruptcy after all. The Supreme Court confirmed the Vienna Higher Regional Court's rejection of the restructuring plan accepted by the creditors - and thus upheld the Republic of Austria's claim!
Signa Prime Selection AG, one of the core companies in the convoluted Signa conglomerate, has been officially insolvent since the end of 2023. In spring 2024, the creditors agreed to a trustee restructuring plan, but the Vienna Higher Regional Court did not confirm this plan.
Top properties bundled together
The financially ailing company appealed against the Higher Regional Court's decision, but the Supreme Court confirmed the rejection. It is therefore clear that there will be no restructuring in self-administration; instead, Signa Prime Selection AG, in which the top properties in city center locations were bundled, will be sent into bankruptcy.
In addition to the ruined Lamarr department store on Vienna's Mariahilfer Strasse, Signa Prime Selection AG also owns the Tyrol department store in Innsbruck and the Elbtower in Hamburg. The properties are now part of the bankruptcy estate and a sale seems almost certain.
Success for "Lawyer of the Republic"
Wolfgang Peschorn, President of the Financial Procurator's Office and thus de facto "lawyer of the Republic" in the Signa case, had already declared shortly after the proceedings were opened that the restructuring in self-administration would not be approved for several reasons.
Most recently, he again emphasized in "ZiB 2" that he was not convinced that restructuring proceedings under debtor-in-possession management were suitable to shed light on the events at Signa in view of their scope. "You shouldn't see it as one allotment next to another," said Peschorn, "but as a big house with 30 rooms, and you have to look inside them everywhere."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
