Safety for children
Bureaucratic hurdles to new crosswalks
In autumnal foggy weather, the calls for safety crossings at schools, bus stops and kindergartens often get louder in many places - especially as the local council election campaign gets underway.
Unsecured road crossings on school routes or near kindergartens always pose a certain risk, even in daylight. The dangers become all the more apparent when children have to cross these traffic arteries at dawn or in the autumn fog.
Petition for the construction of a safety path underway
Parents and local politicians are quick to call for safety paths. But there are a number of bureaucratic hurdles to overcome before the coveted "crosswalks" can be painted on the asphalt. And this sometimes leads to heated debates in the town hall - especially in the burgeoning local council election campaign. This is currently evident in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. There, the People's Party is campaigning for a safety path in Gattringerstraße. "The district authority gave the green light for a crosswalk five years ago following a traffic count. Provided that a central island or traffic lights were installed," says ÖVP chairman Oliver Prosenbauer. However, as the municipal leadership has not responded to this, Prosenbauer now wants to push for the project with a petition.
The safety of children is particularly important on the way to school. A set of traffic lights or a central island could create a safe crossing.
Oliver Prosenbauer, ÖVP-Obmann in Brunn am Gebirge
Bild: ÖVP Brunn
Frequency is crucial for the authority
The SPÖ-led municipal office also agrees with this. However, they say that there can be no question of a "green light" from the authorities. An application for a pedestrian crossing in Gattringerstraße has already been submitted several times, but has been rejected each time "due to a lack of sufficient pedestrian frequency", explains Mayor Andreas Linhart on the matter.
Crosswalk near kindergarten and playground
Local politicians in Katzelsdorf near Wiener Neustadt are also concerned about the desire for a pedestrian crossing. Here, a crossing at the kindergarten in Kellerstraße is to be made safe by means of crosswalks, explains Dominic Urban from the local Green Party. A nearby playground and a bus stop would also benefit from this.
We appeal to those responsible to take the necessary steps and quickly improve the traffic situation around the kindergarten.
Dominic Urban, Sprecher der Grünen in Katzelsdorf
Bild: Die Grünen NÖ
Things should move faster without a traffic count
After all, a traffic count has already been announced - but it will be a while before this is completed. Urban is therefore in favor of an "accelerated" procedure: "No counting is necessary with this procedure. This would ensure the protection of children more quickly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
