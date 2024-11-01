Bureaucratic hurdles to new crosswalks

Petition for the construction of a safety path underway

Parents and local politicians are quick to call for safety paths. But there are a number of bureaucratic hurdles to overcome before the coveted "crosswalks" can be painted on the asphalt. And this sometimes leads to heated debates in the town hall - especially in the burgeoning local council election campaign. This is currently evident in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling. There, the People's Party is campaigning for a safety path in Gattringerstraße. "The district authority gave the green light for a crosswalk five years ago following a traffic count. Provided that a central island or traffic lights were installed," says ÖVP chairman Oliver Prosenbauer. However, as the municipal leadership has not responded to this, Prosenbauer now wants to push for the project with a petition.