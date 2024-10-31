Trouble is huge
In this town, the post office brings almost nothing to anyone
Complaints about the post office have been piling up in the town of Oberndorf in the north of Salzburg for several weeks. There have been no official notifications for citizens in several parts of the town regarding the vote on the S-Link mega-project. Mayor Djundja is annoyed.
"For years now, we have had to get used to the fact that there are always problems with the delivery of post in our region." Oberndorf's mayor Georg Djundja huffs and puffs. The complaints are currently piling up in the municipality. Sometimes there is no mail at all for two weeks and it is delivered in a huge package. "The customers, in this case the municipality as well as the citizens, are paying the post office for a service that is not being provided correctly," says the SPÖ politician.
"Who takes responsibility?"
Which makes the bad situation even more explosive? On November 10, there will be a vote on the mega infrastructure project S-Link. Six working days before day X, which is very important for the province of Salzburg, the official notification - which is sent to eligible voters before every election - has not yet been delivered in many parts of the city, says Djundja and asks: "Who is taking responsibility?"
However, the mayor of Oberndorf emphasizes that the employees of the post office are not to blame: "It's not their fault. On the contrary, nothing would work without them." But the hope that the information can still be delivered on time is still alive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.