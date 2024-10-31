Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trouble is huge

In this town, the post office brings almost nothing to anyone

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 11:51

Complaints about the post office have been piling up in the town of Oberndorf in the north of Salzburg for several weeks. There have been no official notifications for citizens in several parts of the town regarding the vote on the S-Link mega-project. Mayor Djundja is annoyed. 

0 Kommentare

"For years now, we have had to get used to the fact that there are always problems with the delivery of post in our region." Oberndorf's mayor Georg Djundja huffs and puffs. The complaints are currently piling up in the municipality. Sometimes there is no mail at all for two weeks and it is delivered in a huge package. "The customers, in this case the municipality as well as the citizens, are paying the post office for a service that is not being provided correctly," says the SPÖ politician. 

"Who takes responsibility?"
Which makes the bad situation even more explosive? On November 10, there will be a vote on the mega infrastructure project S-Link. Six working days before day X, which is very important for the province of Salzburg, the official notification - which is sent to eligible voters before every election - has not yet been delivered in many parts of the city, says Djundja and asks: "Who is taking responsibility?" 

However, the mayor of Oberndorf emphasizes that the employees of the post office are not to blame: "It's not their fault. On the contrary, nothing would work without them." But the hope that the information can still be delivered on time is still alive. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf