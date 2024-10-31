In this town, the post office brings almost nothing to anyone

"For years now, we have had to get used to the fact that there are always problems with the delivery of post in our region." Oberndorf's mayor Georg Djundja huffs and puffs. The complaints are currently piling up in the municipality. Sometimes there is no mail at all for two weeks and it is delivered in a huge package. "The customers, in this case the municipality as well as the citizens, are paying the post office for a service that is not being provided correctly," says the SPÖ politician.