A panda bear read aloud
Biden celebrates Halloween at the White House for the last time
US President Joe Biden welcomed children to the White House for Halloween for the last time in his term of office. Wife Jill, dressed as a panda, read to children while her husband, dressed in a suit, handed out sweets and joked with a baby dressed as a chicken. The 81-year-old plans to attend the inauguration of his successor in January, regardless of the outcome of the election.
President's wife Jill Biden dressed up as a panda. The reason: two pandas from China have recently returned to the Washington Zoo.
In the afternoon, she read to children from a book. With the slogan "Hello-read", the event was intended to encourage reading as well as having fun.
Attending the inauguration
According to the White House, Biden intends to attend the inauguration of his successor in January regardless of the outcome of the election (see video above). "Attending the inauguration, being there, being part of a regular historic process - he will certainly be part of that," said his spokeswoman.
"It's not about him. It's about the American people. That's what the American people need to see, regardless of who wins," the spokeswoman said.
Close race predicted
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will face off in the presidential election next Tuesday (November 5). The 81-year-old Biden had withdrawn from the presidential race following increasing criticism of his advanced age and nominated his running mate as a replacement candidate. It is now a neck-and-neck race between Harris and Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
