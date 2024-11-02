The "Krone" Lower Austria column
This is how the little messenger celebrates All Saints’ Day
How we spend All Saints' Day in a contemporary and child-friendly way. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
At a time when many things seem fast-moving and fleeting, reflecting on old holidays offers us a wonderful opportunity to consciously live human values and pass them on to the next generation so that they are not lost.
Traditions such as All Saints' Day can be made contemporary and child-friendly, and there are a number of ways to do this. For example, by telling the stories of our ancestors, we can give children a sense of their roots and the importance of cohesion. A 'family story afternoon', where old photos and memorabilia are brought out, creates a sense of connection and gives children a feeling of belonging.
Holidays are ideal for this: today, on All Saints' Day, we will light a candle for deceased family members. Small rituals like this strengthen compassion and make children feel how valuable it is to be there for others.
Ideas close to nature can also build a bridge to old traditions. A tree planted for a family member or an "ancestor corner" in the garden create a tangible link to family history and symbolize that life goes on.
In this way, the legacy of our ancestors is kept alive and human values such as love, gratitude and solidarity find their place in today's world in a modern, child-friendly form.
