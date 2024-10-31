Turracher Höhe: How electricity came to the mountain

"Secure supply even during storms"

The largest electricity consumer on the Turrach - the mountain railroad - is also relieved. Head Fritz Gambs: "The expansion means a more reliable supply - even during storms." Marketz adds: "If there is a disruption, we can intervene from Klagenfurt!" For the responsible mayors Karl Lessiak (Reichenau) and Wolfgang Schlick (Stadl-Predlitz, Styria), the investment is "an important prerequisite for further development as well as the water supply and sewage system". The network is due to go into operation by the end of the year, by which time around 100 pylons will have been dismantled.