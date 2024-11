On the climb: the FPÖ wants to reach the summit

They rise high, they fall low: the Freedom Party has been experiencing political ups and downs for decades. 2019 was a year of crashes: after the Ibiza scandal, the federal government imploded, Heinz-Christian Strache had to go, and later an expenses scandal also emerged. In the following elections, the FPÖ melted down to its core voter base, including in Styria in November 2019: 17.5 percent of the vote remained, a drop of nine percentage points.