After losing his job
LIVA victim: “I’m looking forward to what’s to come”
René Esterbauer knew about explosive chats in the affair surrounding the Brucknerhaus. The Linz event company LIVA is now parting ways with him. In the "Krone" talk, he looks back on his brief appearance at the badly tarnished concert hall on the Danube.
He was considered a hero: 39-year-old ex-motorcycle professional and business expert René Esterbauer took over the commercial management of an already tottering LIVA in March, but now his employment has been terminated, as we reported earlier.
"Krone": How are you doing, Mr. Esterbauer?
René Esterbauer: Quite ok, given the circumstances.
Is it hard for you to say goodbye to the Brucknerhaus?
Two weeks after I started, I was the sole managing director and had to lead the house through the anniversary celebrations alone with a great team - a challenging time! We did a great job together.
Do you have any complaints about the chats?
I don't want to say anything about that. I have also signed a confidentiality agreement.
Tell us about your plans, what are you up to?
My job here was to create unique cultural and sporting experiences with a team, to be commercially successful and to develop teams further. I am still interested in doing exactly that. I'm looking forward to what lies ahead, but I don't have any plans yet.
Do you think your reputation has been damaged by the events surrounding the LIVA affair?
There was nationwide media coverage of the dismissal and the amicable dissolution. I will have to wait and see whether there is any loss of reputation. Of course, I sought advice, but we had a constructive discussion and came to an amicable agreement - and that's what came out of it. I therefore see no further need to work with a lawyer.
You were very enthusiastic about the Klangwolke, which the Brucknerhaus organizes. Do you think there will be another Klangwolke next year and will you go and see it?
Once you've helped organize a Klangwolke, you don't want to miss the magic again. So I will certainly be there enthusiastically, albeit in a different role, namely as a spectator. I hope for the people of Linz that this unique event can take place again.
Is the chat affair causing a conflagration?
I don't want to say anything about that.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
