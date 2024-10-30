Dispute over closures
Lower Austria: The future of hospitals as bitter medicine
A three-point plan as a cure in the hospital dispute in Lower Austria? The SPÖ sees it that way, but the ÖVP and FPÖ wave it off ...
After the "Krone" uncovered a - highly controversial - closure paper, there is finally public discussion and information about possible savings and the realignment of the hospital sector.
Political recipe found?
SPÖ provincial councillor Sven Hergovich now claims to have found a political recipe. "We shouldn't wait until after the local council elections next January. I invite the ÖVP and FPÖ to agree a three-point plan with us next week. Namely a location guarantee for all clinics. An immediate fight against staff shortages, including through more attractive salaries. And the dismantling of the state health agency."
The first reaction will be a bitter pill for the SPÖ regional party chairman. "Instead of working together on real solutions for sustainable and future-oriented healthcare, Hergovich is once again engaging in populism. He should let the experts work," criticizes Franz Dinhobl, health spokesman for the People's Party.
FPÖ also reacts negatively
The Freedom Party also reacted with a huff: "With his call for an end to the LGA, SPÖ leader Hergovich is once again showing his abrupt and brutal manner. The SPÖ troll provincial councillor apparently knows more than 50 experts. The experts are currently also working with the involvement of the SPÖ," says health spokesman Richard Punz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
