Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute over closures

Lower Austria: The future of hospitals as bitter medicine

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 18:00

A three-point plan as a cure in the hospital dispute in Lower Austria? The SPÖ sees it that way, but the ÖVP and FPÖ wave it off ...

0 Kommentare

After the "Krone" uncovered a - highly controversial - closure paper, there is finally public discussion and information about possible savings and the realignment of the hospital sector.

Political recipe found?
SPÖ provincial councillor Sven Hergovich now claims to have found a political recipe. "We shouldn't wait until after the local council elections next January. I invite the ÖVP and FPÖ to agree a three-point plan with us next week. Namely a location guarantee for all clinics. An immediate fight against staff shortages, including through more attractive salaries. And the dismantling of the state health agency."

The first reaction will be a bitter pill for the SPÖ regional party chairman. "Instead of working together on real solutions for sustainable and future-oriented healthcare, Hergovich is once again engaging in populism. He should let the experts work," criticizes Franz Dinhobl, health spokesman for the People's Party.

FPÖ also reacts negatively
The Freedom Party also reacted with a huff: "With his call for an end to the LGA, SPÖ leader Hergovich is once again showing his abrupt and brutal manner. The SPÖ troll provincial councillor apparently knows more than 50 experts. The experts are currently also working with the involvement of the SPÖ," says health spokesman Richard Punz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf