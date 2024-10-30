Christmas markets: all information at a glance

Insider tips that are worth discovering

The Christmas market at the main train station is new from November 15. The Simmering Christmas market awaits visitors from November 14. Fans of the Middle Ages will get their money's worth at the Arsenal from November 28 to December 1. The Winter Magic in the Bohemian Prater offers a special flair from November 29, as does the one in Neugebäude Palace. The Almadvent takes place from November 21 in front of the trade fair.