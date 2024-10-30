Here we go!
Christmas markets: all information at a glance
It feels like the Advent markets in the city start a little earlier every year, but they are no less popular. There is a lot to see!
Hardly any other city has more Christmas markets than Vienna. In addition to the official 14, there are also eleven market-like or temporary events. So it is certain that Advent will not be boring.
Start on November 7
The first Christmas market at Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf starts on November 7. On November 8, the one in front of Schönbrunn Palace opens its doors. In addition to an ice rink and a curling rink, numerous concerts await in front of the imposing Christmas tree. The Christmas village on Stephansplatz in the heart of the city also opens on the same day.
Christmas sea of flowers
It continues on November 13 with the Christmas village between the Natural History and Art History Museums on Maria-Theresien-Platz. One day later, the Hirschstetten flower gardens invite you to a brilliant Christmas market with a wonderful flower exhibition. There is also a curling rink, live music and a colorful children's program.
The full load of Christmas finally follows on November 15, when the Christmas markets open on Freyung, Am Hof, Schloss Belvedere, Altes AKH, Karlsplatz, Favoriten, Meidlinger Platzl, Türkenschanzpark and of course on Rathausplatz. In addition to the popular Christmas tree, Bussi-Platz, a Ferris wheel, a crib trail and regular tower brass bands will also ensure a Christmassy atmosphere. Ice skating is also available.
Music and arts and crafts
The Christmas market on Spittelberg follows on November 16. You should definitely try the potato pancakes there. From this day onwards, the winter market on Riesenradplatz provides variety with daily concerts.
Insider tips that are worth discovering
The Christmas market at the main train station is new from November 15. The Simmering Christmas market awaits visitors from November 14. Fans of the Middle Ages will get their money's worth at the Arsenal from November 28 to December 1. The Winter Magic in the Bohemian Prater offers a special flair from November 29, as does the one in Neugebäude Palace. The Almadvent takes place from November 21 in front of the trade fair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
