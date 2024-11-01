Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Linda came to the shelter as an official adoption. The mixed-breed dog is about four years old and a real ray of sunshine. She loves life and shows it. Linda loves to bark, gets on really well with male dogs and is friendly and open towards people. She also loves playing in and with water. She still needs to practise being left alone. With patience and loving guidance, Linda will certainly master this challenge. Phone: 0732/247887.
There are currently 22 cats waiting for a new home at the Linz animal shelter. Most of the animals are shy and need patient people who will give them time to gain their trust. Who has experience in keeping cats and has a warm place to give away? Phone: 0732/247887.
The three Persian gerbils Frodo, Sam and Bilbo (two of them in the picture) are looking for a species-appropriate home. These animals are very active and therefore need a large enclosure with minimum dimensions of 150x60x120 cm in order to live out their urge to move. A high terrarium or an aquarium with superstructures is ideal for providing the rodents with their beloved climbing opportunities. Phone: 0732/247887.
Rocky the Belgian Shepherd is five years old and is urgently looking for a new home. His owner can no longer take sufficient care of the male dog due to health and time constraints. Rocky is perfect as a guard dog for the house and yard, he loves ball games and also enjoys being in the water. Who will take in this beautiful male dog? Phone: 0664/2146305.
The adorable cat girl Rosalie was born in April 2024. Unfortunately, she only has one eye, but this doesn't really affect her in everyday life. However, she is best kept indoors. Rosalie is extremely curious and cuddly. The young velvet paw enjoys being stroked and likes her friends very much. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Lucky is a street dog from abroad, where he unfortunately learned to put his teeth into situations that were too much for him. He has regained confidence at the shelter and has made significant progress through targeted training. He needs a stable environment and a home without children, small animals or cats. He is very sociable with other dogs.
Phone: 0732/247887.
