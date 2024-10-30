Puzzling circumstances
Heartbreaking! Goalkeeping talent dies at the age of 25
"Not only was he a wonderful player and fierce fighter, more importantly, he made those around him better as a devoted son, brother, fiancé and teammate" - with unctuous words, US soccer club Philadelphia Union announced the "heartbreaking news" of the death of talent Holden Trent! The goalie was just 25 years old ...
There was no further information on the cause of death of Trent, who was selected 28th in the first round of the 2023 Major League Soccer draft - "Yahoo Sports" reported that the soccer player had been taken to the intensive care unit of a clinic a few days before his death. However, it was not explained what had taken its toll on his health.
"Comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on!"
However, it has since been explained that Trent had registered as an organ donor shortly before his death. The grieving family say they take "great comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the lives he saves".
"Holden's gift of life is a reminder of the incredible impact the generosity of one person can have on the world."
Donation process started immediately after death
The 25-year-old's decision to become an organ donor was "an impressive testament to his compassionate and generous nature", the family said in a statement. The donation process was - of course - started immediately after the death of the talented goalkeeper ...
Touching: Immediately before a game of the Philadelphia Union's two-man team, his teammates held a jersey up to the camera in memory of their goalie during the team photo before kick-off - with the number 13 and Trent's name on it ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.