Swift terror plans: “Effect of table fireworks”
Following the thwarted terrorist attack on Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna on August 9, the Federal Criminal Police Office has presented a detailed report. This investigates the chemicals found on the main suspect and their use for explosives. The lawyer of the suspected IS sympathizer sees this as an exoneration for his client.
A detailed investigation report by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is now available in connection with the allegedly foiled terrorist attack on a planned concert by Taylor Swift in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.
"Quantities were sufficient for an explosive device"
The 26-page report shows that the 19-year-old from Ternitz produced the explosive TATP in small quantities. He used ordinary chemicals such as diluted sulphuric acid, nail polish remover and hydrogen peroxide.
"The quantities were small, but appear to be sufficient to manufacture a detonator," the report states. The Federal Criminal Police Office was unable to determine the exact quantity of explosives produced, as "the quantities produced and producible cannot be estimated due to the unusual mixture and the fact that pre-reactions already occur during mixing", according to the BKA.
Tomanek sees his expert opinion confirmed
The 19-year-old's legal representative, Werner Tomanek, believes that these findings confirm the results of a private expert opinion he obtained. A renowned expert on weapons, ammunition and explosives had come to the conclusion in his report that a seized bottle had contained a TATP-containing solution with a maximum of four grams of TATP.
In the incident report for the house search, the quantity had been stated as 45 grams. The investigation report that has now been submitted makes it clear "that the so-called explosive would have had the effect of a table firework at most", Tomanek said on Tuesday afternoon. The 19-year-old was therefore "certainly not" in possession of an explosive suitable for a terrorist attack.
Wanted to kill "Swifties" with a suicide attack
The 19-year-old is suspected of planning a suicide attack on the second of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna in the name of the radical Islamist terror militia "Islamic State" (IS). Law enforcement authorities assume that he wanted to kill as many "Swifties", as the fans of the pop icon are called, gathered in front of the stadium as possible, either with a homemade explosive device or with cutting and stabbing weapons in his possession.
During a house search of the 19-year-old, who was arrested on August 7, several electronic ignition devices, a twelve-channel transmitter, a detonator, a 60-centimeter-long metal pipe, a 30-centimeter-long combat knife, a 46-centimeter-long machete and a butterfly knife were seized in addition to chemicals available in any DIY store and the liquid containing TATP. Since then, the Vienna public prosecutor's office has been investigating the 19-year-old for terrorist association, criminal organization and violations of the Weapons Act. A 17-year-old, who is also in custody, is considered a possible accomplice.
Pledge of allegiance to the IS
It is certain that the 19-year-old had obtained plans for building a bomb in advance and had sworn allegiance to IS on the internet. On July 29, he also tried to order a hand grenade, a Zastava M70, which is based on the technology of the Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle, and a pistol from the USA via the messaging service Telegram, but failed in this endeavor.
It is also certain that the 19-year-old had marked August 9 - the date of the second Taylor Swift concert - in a calendar entry on his cell phone and had repeatedly googled the pop singer's Vienna concerts.
The experts from the BKA also examined numerous objects at the 19-year-old's residence for possible residues of explosives. No such traces were found on gloves, door buckles, dustbins or a black shoulder bag.
