Swift terror plans: “Effect of table fireworks”

Wanted to kill "Swifties" with a suicide attack

The 19-year-old is suspected of planning a suicide attack on the second of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna in the name of the radical Islamist terror militia "Islamic State" (IS). Law enforcement authorities assume that he wanted to kill as many "Swifties", as the fans of the pop icon are called, gathered in front of the stadium as possible, either with a homemade explosive device or with cutting and stabbing weapons in his possession.