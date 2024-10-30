Caught by police
Drunk boy rages in public toilet
Boredom, nothing to do, early darkness, clouds of fog and alcohol - a 13-year-old boy in the Moosburg area is in such a bad mood that he takes his frustration out on a toilet ...
Many public toilet facilities may not look particularly spectacular, but they still cost a lot. A 13-year-old boy from the Moosburg area, or more precisely his parents, is now learning this lesson. At around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday during the autumn vacations, the teenager had nothing better to do than get drunk and go on a rampage.
"He damaged a public toilet facility in the Klagenfurt-Land district by ripping several panels off the ceiling, tearing down mirrors and turning on taps," reported the police, who caught the culprit straight away. The patrol carried out a breathalyzer test on the 13-year-old, which was positive.
So a rascal's prank? Not quite, because the torn-off panels, the destroyed mirror and possibly also the water damage add up to a considerable sum of several thousand euros.
Garbage island burns down completely
It is not yet known whether it was also a misdeed in Wolfsberg a little later at 9.45 pm. "A garbage island in the Wolfsberg district caught fire for unknown reasons," explained the police. "The garbage island was completely destroyed as a result." A car parked next to it was affected by the heat - but the owner was able to get it to safety quickly enough and prevent anything worse from happening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
