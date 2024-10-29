ÖFB women win and advance to the European Championship play-off final

At the break, Fuhrmann brought on two new players in Julia Hickelsberger-Füller and Viktoria Pinther, and it was the France international who failed to beat Mersnik from an acute angle (48'). Seven minutes later, Puntigam also missed her third opportunity and was unable to beat Mersnik, who has been with All-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia since the end of July. From the penalty spot, her nerves did not fray. She converted safely after Purtscheller had been set up by Zver. Puntigam missed a brace (66'), but immediately afterwards had some luck with a counter-attack and a possible Schasching handball in the penalty area (67').