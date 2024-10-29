Video before the bloody deed
Here Roland D. drives after his victim
The last few meters of the first victim, Franz Hofer from Upper Austria, can be seen on a surveillance camera. Shortly afterwards, he is said to have been shot dead by the suspect (56).
On Tuesday, more and more details about the insane act of Roland Drexler (56) became known. In the afternoon, images from a surveillance camera belonging to a company made the rounds - "MeinBezirk" first reported on this online. On request, the company boss also made the sequences available to the "Krone".
On his way to the pedicure
The footage shows the last few meters of Mayor Franz Hofer (64) - and how he is already being followed by his later suspected murderer. At exactly 8.20 a.m. and 26 seconds on Monday, the head of the village turns off in the direction of the pedicure institute in the village of Fraunschlag in Altenfelden - he is said to have been a frequent customer there.
Exactly half a minute later, Roland Drexler's VW Caddy - with the license plate RO 231 EL - appears on the surveillance video. Around 100 meters later, an altercation broke out in the parking lot.
Hofer was still trying to escape
Franz Hofer tried to flee, but then collapsed in a meadow, fatally shot. The shooter got into his car and drove off - but must have been on a different road to his second victim. At least the hunter on the rampage does not appear a second time on the video recording.
Instead, 16 minutes later, the first patrol car can be seen driving towards the institute with blue lights flashing. A short time later, the emergency doctor and ambulance were also on site. However, we now know that the hunter in the rampage was already with his second victim at the time. Since then, there has been no trace of the hunter and the officers have not been able to find his vehicle either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
