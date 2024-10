Development suits Kirchler, points still missing

Kirchler is also happy with the personnel changes in various positions. "The two attackers Lukas Fridrikas and Christian Gebauer did a good job in both games. That's why Gustavo Santos slipped out of the starting eleven." Ouedraogo had to take a break due to coronavirus, with Leonardo Lukacevic coming into the team in his place. "He also impressed in the two games, but Ouedraogo is still an issue for the starting line-up," says the SCRA sporting director, "the coach will only find his starting line-up in the next few weeks, something like that naturally takes a little time.