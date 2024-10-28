Attacks in the north
Lebanon: Dozens killed after Israeli airstrikes
According to two people familiar with the events and the mayor of Baalbek, at least 60 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley in north-eastern Lebanon.
Dozens were injured, they said. At least 16 people died in Israeli air strikes on three villages east of the city of Baalbek in the north of the country, according to the Ministry of Health.
Heavy fighting with Hezbollah militia
Most recently, heavy fighting broke out between the Hezbollah militia and the Israeli army. Israeli soldiers are combing the border area around Kafr Kila, as the state news agency NNA reported. Israel's army attacked the area with artillery, tanks and fighter planes. The troops blew up dozens of houses in the Aitarun and Jarun area, according to security sources.
Expensive interceptor missiles
Meanwhile, Israel is also advancing into the north of the country. In return, Hezbollah continued its rocket fire on northern Israel unabated. According to the military, dozens of missiles were registered. Some were intercepted, others fell in open areas. Initially, there were no reports of casualties or major damage.
However, the interceptor missiles are costly for Israel. According to media reports, each interception attempt costs the equivalent of tens of thousands of euros. According to Israeli reports, the Shiite militia has fired more than 8,000 rockets towards Israel since the war began a year ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
