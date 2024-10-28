Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Attacks in the north

Lebanon: Dozens killed after Israeli airstrikes

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 23:22

According to two people familiar with the events and the mayor of Baalbek, at least 60 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley in north-eastern Lebanon.

0 Kommentare

Dozens were injured, they said. At least 16 people died in Israeli air strikes on three villages east of the city of Baalbek in the north of the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Heavy fighting with Hezbollah militia
Most recently, heavy fighting broke out between the Hezbollah militia and the Israeli army. Israeli soldiers are combing the border area around Kafr Kila, as the state news agency NNA reported. Israel's army attacked the area with artillery, tanks and fighter planes. The troops blew up dozens of houses in the Aitarun and Jarun area, according to security sources.

Expensive interceptor missiles
Meanwhile, Israel is also advancing into the north of the country. In return, Hezbollah continued its rocket fire on northern Israel unabated. According to the military, dozens of missiles were registered. Some were intercepted, others fell in open areas. Initially, there were no reports of casualties or major damage.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

However, the interceptor missiles are costly for Israel. According to media reports, each interception attempt costs the equivalent of tens of thousands of euros. According to Israeli reports, the Shiite militia has fired more than 8,000 rockets towards Israel since the war began a year ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf