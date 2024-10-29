Bosses too positive
These performances by the Bulls cannot be glossed over
Salzburg missed out on a small escape last weekend, only managing a weak 0-0 draw against Wolfsberg in the Bundesliga. Sports boss Bernhard Seonbuchner and coach Pep Lijnders didn't see the performance as bad at all, however. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
Salzburg disappointed once again this season last weekend, drawing 0-0 in Wolfsberg. But it's not just about the result, it's also about the performance. The team looks completely insecure, makes mistakes that should not normally happen at this level and, to put it bluntly, simply plays badly.
If they are honest with themselves, the Bulls' managers should also be aware of this. But they never want to confirm this in interviews. Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner saw "a team that tried to win the game." But this begs the question: which team doesn't want to win a game?
The Bavarian also said that after Pink's red card, the Bulls "played a kind of power play in which we missed scoring a goal." Coach Pep Lijnders also saw it that way and did not want to talk about a difficult phase. "I wouldn't call it a crisis. The season is too long for that. We still have a lot of games left."
A bold statement after only three wins from the last eleven competitive matches. The fact is that Salzburg are not facing the truth - at least in public appearances. Performances like the one on Sunday cannot be glossed over. Even Seonbuchner and Lijnders have to admit that.
