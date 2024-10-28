Appeals from VdB: How they can be realized

Hot topics: health and pensions

The President is also calling for reforms to the welfare state, health and care. These are issues that the current government is grappling with. More efficiency is needed here. And, above all, more investment in care. There will be a shortage of 200,000 nursing staff by 2050. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) sees the actions taken by politicians so far as "minimal steps" at best. Another hot topic: Pensions. They consume around 25% of the budget. Denes Kucsera from Agenda warns of a collapse of the system: "Working one year longer will cost 2.5 billion. With an additional adjustment to life expectancy, 10 billion."