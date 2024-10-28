Presidential demands
Appeals from VdB: How they can be realized
In his speech on National Day, the Federal President astonished the audience with concrete agendas that a new government would have to tackle in the coming years. There are concepts for this, the question is how to implement them.
Letting go of the old, daring to do something new. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with remarkable crown concreteness and clarity in his speech to the nation on National Day. The 80-year-old named the major problem areas of the present and the future and urged politicians to tackle them accordingly. Climate, security, migration, geographical change, inflation and social problems.
But how can the president's list of demands be brought to life? The next government is being asked and challenged. One thing is certain: it will cost a lot. The budget plays a role in all the areas mentioned - and is a restructuring case in a class of its own. 3 billion must be saved every year. Denes Kucsera, economist at Agenda Austria, defines short-term, medium-term and long-term measures.
The billions
It would be easy to cut the questionable, because not targeted, educational leave from one day to the next. This would save 0.5 billion per year in one fell swoop. In addition: do away with the watering can subsidies, such as the climate bonus. Adapting and halving the subsidies for the climate ticket would generate a further billion or so.
Transformations in green industry are important, but according to Kucsera, adjustments must also be made here - 0.5 billion is also possible here. However, Austria must become climate-ready. Investments in green energies are taking place. Nevertheless, too much land is still being built on and Austria is generally lagging behind. The national climate plan was only submitted after a considerable delay. According to experts, it will be difficult to achieve the target of a 48 percent reduction by 2038 with this plan. Penalties could then be imposed.
Migration is a major problem area
Migration is a hot topic: according to Van der Bellen, anyone who wants to stay in Austria must learn the language and live by its values. There is consensus across all parties on this. However, implementation will be the big challenge. How to deal with people who are unwilling to integrate and the enormous language problems? Austria is in a particularly bad position here in an international comparison. Compulsory German courses from an early age would be one option, experts say.
Hot topics: health and pensions
The President is also calling for reforms to the welfare state, health and care. These are issues that the current government is grappling with. More efficiency is needed here. And, above all, more investment in care. There will be a shortage of 200,000 nursing staff by 2050. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) sees the actions taken by politicians so far as "minimal steps" at best. Another hot topic: Pensions. They consume around 25% of the budget. Denes Kucsera from Agenda warns of a collapse of the system: "Working one year longer will cost 2.5 billion. With an additional adjustment to life expectancy, 10 billion."
Savings could also be made in the financial equalization with the federal states. 1 billion - if we went back to the pre-crisis level. The same applies to the much-cited subsidies. This could generate an additional 9 billion.
Whichever government the Federal President ultimately announces - it will definitely have a lot to do.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.