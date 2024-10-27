Coalition possible?
The first rapprochement between the ÖVP and the SPÖ took place at Tafelspitz. In two weeks they want to decide whether coalition negotiations are possible. The "Krone" asked around behind the scenes.
It was an astonishing appearance on the national holiday. Rarely has there been a speech by the Federal President that set out the programmatic priorities of the coalition pact before the start of coalition negotiations.
Alexander Van der Bellen swore Austria to painful reforms. His turnaround on migration issues was particularly astonishing. "Anyone who wants to live with us must learn German as a prerequisite. And recognize our culture and our legal system," was his message. "New solutions are needed for all of this, and we must dare to try something new", was the appeal from the Hofburg to the ÖVP and SPÖ.
24 hours earlier, the ÖVP and SPÖ met for their first exploratory talks at Palais Epstein. The first exploratory meeting lasted five hours and included a lunch of boiled beef, potatoes and spinach.
"Consensus in the analysis"
ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer officially spoke of a "rocky road" ahead in forming a coalition. Those closest to him have said that he welcomes the fact that the parties "agree in their analysis of the problems, but that a common approach to the solutions must be found". The Chancellor wants to find out in about two weeks whether this is even possible with the SPÖ.
By then, the ÖVP leader wants to have sounded out the SPÖ to see whether new paths can be taken in the areas of migration and integration, investment in the business location, the health and care system and education.
Pink and Green come to negotiations later
For the "little ones", NEOS and the Greens, the current motto is: "Please wait!" Only when the ÖVP and SPÖ have come to an agreement will they bring the "little ones" to the negotiating table. "It doesn't make sense any sooner," says an important ÖVP voice.
Only a two-party coalition? All models allowed
A three-party coalition is not easy to imagine. The Pinks in particular tend to act as know-it-alls in the negotiations. Both the ÖVP and SPÖ as well as the NEOS are discussing the idea of supporting joint projects with parliamentary majorities and not aiming for a three-party coalition for tactical negotiation reasons. "At the moment, all models are permitted," says a high-ranking ÖVP official.
As in previous coalition talks, there is to be a central "steering group" in which the chief negotiators sit and make the final decisions. There are also sub-groups that negotiate individual topics for the steering group.
