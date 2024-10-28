The people of Salzburg are positive about the future

Many farmers in the countryside have existential worries, criticizes Karin Dorfer (35). The farmer from Tamsweg says: "If young people want to take over a farm, they both have to work on the side, which puts a lot of people off. That shouldn't be the case." She is also frustrated by the fact that the farmer receives the same money, even if prices go up in trade. For the woman from Lungau, politics is "a bad cabaret at the moment."