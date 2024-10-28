But many things are annoying
The people of Salzburg are positive about the future
On the occasion of the national holiday, the "Krone" went on a survey tour. What stands out: Politics receives a lot of criticism. Rent prices plague the young. Quality of life, healthcare and security are appreciated.
You could complain about a lot of things, but at a high level. These words from Sylvia Pollanschütz (60) from Zell sum up what the "Krone" found out in a street survey.
I am a proud Austrian and happy to live in this beautiful country. Especially when you see how things are going all over the world.
Sylvia Pollanschütz, 60
Bild: Roland Hölzl
The mood tends to be good, even among young people. "I appreciate the opportunities to do part-time training in Austria," praises Chaya Möhslacher (20). She benefits from this because she is currently attending evening classes. She particularly appreciates the medical care in Salzburg.
Salzburg has a high quality of life. You have everything here, from the university hospital to the airport. On the negative side, the brutal loss of time on the A10 affects me professionally.
Sven Bössow, 51
Bild: Tschepp Markus
Quality of life is at the top of the list
"I like the very high quality of life in Salzburg," says Sven Bössow. The 51-year-old raves about his place of residence: "You can find everything in this small, manageable city. "Even if not everything is going right in Austria, we are lucky to live in a beautiful country," says Patricia Karadza (39) from Pinzgau.
"I love this city and Austria and also the many cultures that live here," says Marija Petrovic (19). Because these cultures have a lot to offer.
Housing is extremely expensive. Politicians have to take care of that. But I love the city of Salzburg, working here and also chilling out.
Marija Petrovic, 19
Bild: Tschepp Markus
But not everything is going well in our country. From the 20-year-old's point of view, the "extremely high" rents are a big problem. They keep young people busy. Chaya Möhslacher fully agrees: "As a young person, you can hardly afford the high rents."
Many farmers in the countryside have existential worries, criticizes Karin Dorfer (35). The farmer from Tamsweg says: "If young people want to take over a farm, they both have to work on the side, which puts a lot of people off. That shouldn't be the case." She is also frustrated by the fact that the farmer receives the same money, even if prices go up in trade. For the woman from Lungau, politics is "a bad cabaret at the moment."
We live in a beautiful country. But we have too few childcare places for the little ones. Innergebirg schools are also missing out.
Patricia Karadza, 39
Bild: Roland Hölzl
"Politicians need to work together more"
Josef Prommegger (42) from Großarl is annoyed that taxpayers' money is being used carelessly. He demands: "Our politicians must finally work together more - just like in the private sector, where it's all about your own money."
Patricia Karadza from Zell warns that a number of schools in the Innergebirg are also missing out, with important investments for children falling by the wayside.
