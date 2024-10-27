After the Sölden show
Hirscher: “This is almost worth more than any victory”
Marcel Hirscher is back in the Ski World Cup! The overall World Cup record winner returned with an impressive performance in Sölden on Sunday. For the man from Salzburg, his comeback in the Holland dress was "almost worth more" than his 67th World Cup victory.
Hirscher described his return after a five-year break from racing as "very emotional" in an ORF interview. "Skiing has always been my life and the fact that it's working out like this today is simply wonderful. I'm really happy. It's a real privilege. Of course it looks great now, but you can also lose a lot. If I was six seconds behind, everyone would say, look, he's got really old."
But where does this comeback fit into the overall picture of his career? Is this return even comparable to one of his World Cup victories? Hirscher quite frankly: "No, I think it's almost worth more!"
"Super cool"
Hirscher started 2,051 days after his retirement with number 34. "It's pretty weird after five years of retirement," the 35-year-old former star, who is now scoring points for the Netherlands, told ORF after run one. "It was pretty good until the middle of the steep slope, then I thought: now the devil will get me, now I'll be off the line later and later. Stay safe." It was "super cool", said Hirscher. "A little over two seconds behind, that was the same in training. When I think that I can do that for the whole season, it's super cool."
The eight-time overall World Cup winner then took even more risks in the second run - and it paid off. Hirscher once again made up quite a few places.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
