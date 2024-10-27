Hirscher: “This is almost worth more than any victory”

"Super cool"

Hirscher started 2,051 days after his retirement with number 34. "It's pretty weird after five years of retirement," the 35-year-old former star, who is now scoring points for the Netherlands, told ORF after run one. "It was pretty good until the middle of the steep slope, then I thought: now the devil will get me, now I'll be off the line later and later. Stay safe." It was "super cool", said Hirscher. "A little over two seconds behind, that was the same in training. When I think that I can do that for the whole season, it's super cool."