Schopp praise for opponent

Sturm want to make their debut at LASK!

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 06:01

5:0 against Salzburg, 5:2 in the derby against GAK! Sturm want to extend their impressive run of victories in the Bundesliga and defend their lead at LASK on Sunday (17). Linz are on the upswing under new coach Markus Schopp, but have recently failed in the European Cup. The champions will be looking for the next upset.

Jusuf Gazibegovic (suspended) is a permanent absentee, but Otar Kiteishvili, who had to sit out the game against Sporting Lisbon with an injury, should lead Sturm back onto the pitch as captain. At LASK, where the form curve under Sturm legend Markus Schopp has been on the up recently. However, there was a bitter setback in the Conference League this week: after a disappointing performance, they suffered a deserved 2-0 defeat at Olimpija Ljubljana.

Sturm coach Christian Ilzer wants to finally celebrate a win in the Linz Arena. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Sturm coach Christian Ilzer wants to finally celebrate a win in the Linz Arena.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Christian Ilzer's men will be looking to deal Linz another blow on Sunday. With a win, they could already be a full twelve points clear of the home side, who have been dreaming of the league title for many years!

But that would require a black premiere this time: the double winners have never won in the new Raiffeisen Arena. "I think we're on the right track. We've developed positively in recent weeks," said coach Ilzer, who is satisfied with his lads ahead of the tough match in the steel city.

Zitat Icon

Despite the absence of key players such as Wüthrich and Stankovic, Sturm have shown impressive development in the league.

LASK-Trainer Markus Schopp

"A very strong opponent! Despite the absence of important players such as Wüthrich and Stankovic, Sturm are impressively showing that they are making great progress in the league. It's a well-rounded team that has developed over the years. We still have a long way to go, but I think we're also developing well," said Schopp ahead of the clash against his favorite club.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
