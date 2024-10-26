Emergency stroke: How help is provided in Tyrol

Many points of contact for patients

In the inpatient sector in Tyrol, there are three stroke units, specialized departments for strokes, and three neurological departments in Innsbruck, Kufstein and Lienz as well as the internal medicine departments of the acute hospitals in Reutte, Zams, Schwaz, St. Johann and Hall. There is also an acute aftercare unit in a special hospital (Hochzirl) and two acute aftercare units in the district hospitals of Kufstein and Lienz as well as the Münster rehabilitation center. Outpatient aftercare is provided by the Provincial Institute for Integrated Care (LIV).