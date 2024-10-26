Care plan
Emergency stroke: How help is provided in Tyrol
On the occasion of World Stroke Day on October 29, the province of Tyrol once again reminds us that every second counts in the event of a stroke and refers to the "Tyrol Stroke Pathway".
On average, three to four people suffer a stroke in Tyrol every day. The faster the symptoms are recognized and professionally treated, the better the chances of a complete recovery. Tyrol's Health Director Theresa Geley explains: "Even if acute symptoms can often disappear again after a short time, it is important to call the emergency number 144. The risk of another, more serious stroke within the next few hours or days is increased in such cases."
Tyrolean "stroke pathway" optimizes processes
With the "Tyrolean Stroke Pathway", Tyrol is a pioneer in the care of stroke patients. For 15 years, the Tyrolean Stroke Pathway has defined the diagnosis and treatment processes from the acute event in hospital through to outpatient aftercare throughout the province. The result shows: By optimizing these processes, the chances of rehabilitation for patients with stroke have been significantly improved.
Symptoms that indicate a stroke:
- Visual disturbances
- Paralysis or numbness on one side of the body
- Speech disorders or communication difficulties
- Severe headaches
- Drooping corner of the mouth
- Dizziness with unsteady gait
"Since the introduction of the stroke pathway in Tyrol, over 20,000 people have been successfully treated. Around 50 percent of patients make a full recovery," says Health Minister Cornelia Hagele.
Many points of contact for patients
In the inpatient sector in Tyrol, there are three stroke units, specialized departments for strokes, and three neurological departments in Innsbruck, Kufstein and Lienz as well as the internal medicine departments of the acute hospitals in Reutte, Zams, Schwaz, St. Johann and Hall. There is also an acute aftercare unit in a special hospital (Hochzirl) and two acute aftercare units in the district hospitals of Kufstein and Lienz as well as the Münster rehabilitation center. Outpatient aftercare is provided by the Provincial Institute for Integrated Care (LIV).
The care chain in the event of a stroke:
- Once the emergency call has been made, the staff at the Tyrol control center and the emergency services provide the correct initial care.
- The patient is transported to a hospital where an initial neurological examination takes place.
- The treatment pathway then leads either via an acute aftercare unit or a rehabilitation facility to outpatient therapy or the patient can be discharged directly to the outpatient treatment of the stroke pathway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.