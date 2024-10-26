Pictures from the ceremony
Tyrol celebrates traditional Grand Tattoo
The National Day celebrations in Tyrol traditionally begin with the Grand Austrian Tattoo on Landhausplatz in Innsbruck on the evening before. The military, riflemen, music bands and traditional associations were on hand. In his speech, Governor Anton Mattle appealed to the sense of togetherness in Tyrol.
Once again, a large number of delegations gathered on the Landhausplatz in Innsbruck on the evening of October 25th: In addition to the Tyrolean military band, the Austrian Armed Forces also brought the command support company of Staff Battalion 6, while the honorary company of the riflemen came from Steeg, accompanied by the Steeg band. The officers' course of the Association of Tyrolean Rifle Companies, delegations from the Lechtal Rifle Battalion, traditional associations and the Tyrolean Comradeship Association were also present.
The Tyrolean provincial government, Tyrol's military commander Ingo Gstrein and regional rifle commander Thomas Saurer attended the ceremony. Representatives from the South Tyrolean and Welschtiroler Schützenbund were also present.
LH reminded of the "sense of unity"
In his speech, Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle explained what it means to be Tyrolean: "Feeling Tyrolean means building identity and a sense of community." He appealed to put the "we" in the foreground after difficult years. Society needs to join forces in order to move forward: "What we make of the next few years is in the hands of every single Tyrolean."
Tyroleans are hard-working, freedom-loving and self-confident people. Our strength lies in putting what we have in common above what divides us, even in difficult times.
Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP)
Tyrol's Rifle Commander Thomas Saurer thanked all those who took part in the Tattoo and praised the cooperation: "Every year, the Tattoo is a close cooperation between the state of Tyrol, the Tyrolean military command and the Tyrolean traditional associations." At the end of the ceremony, the traditional associations marched up to the Golden Roof, where the Steeg rifle company fired a salute.
Taps are a centuries-old tradition
The tradition of taps goes back almost 400 years and dates back to the time of the Thirty Years' War (1618-1648). At that time, a drum signal was used in the military camps to signal the end of the night. To do this, a peg was struck into the sutlers' wine barrel - the "Zapfenstreich". Later, the drum signal was replaced by a bugle call, and over the centuries the ringing in of the night's rest eventually became a ceremony in its own right, during which various pieces of military music were played. Today, the Austrian Armed Forces perform the Grand Tattoo at military ceremonies.
