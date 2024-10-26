Tyrol celebrates traditional Grand Tattoo

Taps are a centuries-old tradition

The tradition of taps goes back almost 400 years and dates back to the time of the Thirty Years' War (1618-1648). At that time, a drum signal was used in the military camps to signal the end of the night. To do this, a peg was struck into the sutlers' wine barrel - the "Zapfenstreich". Later, the drum signal was replaced by a bugle call, and over the centuries the ringing in of the night's rest eventually became a ceremony in its own right, during which various pieces of military music were played. Today, the Austrian Armed Forces perform the Grand Tattoo at military ceremonies.