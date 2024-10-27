“The fun of acting is limitless”

Already plenty of stage experience

The native Burgenlander grew up multilingual in Kroatisch Minihof. She later added "Español" to her German-Spanish studies, honing her skills during a one-year stay near the lively city of Valencia. "I had my first leading role at 14 as Salome Pockerl in Nestroy's 'Talisman'," Hannah Darabos recalls. She then gained stage experience as Sugar Kane in "Sugar - some like it hot", Jeanie in "Hair" and Eliza Doolitle in "My Fair Lady", among others. In 2019, the ambitious Burgenland native moved to Hamburg for her professional training in musical theater. She took lessons in singing, acting and dance in the German port city. The universal mime completed her apprenticeship with flying colors in 2022. "I was also on stage during this time. 'The Great Christmas Show Live' at the First Stage Theater Hamburg was one of the most impressive performances," says Hannah Darabos.