Mime Hannah Darabos
“The fun of acting is limitless”
Hannah Darabos spans the spectrum from concerts to the musical stage to working in front of the camera. The 31-year-old from Burgenland impresses in a wide variety of roles and venues. She can also be seen on TV on Monday.
Her father pulled the strings in the federal Social Democratic Party for a long time. Although the daughter of the former Social Democratic campaign manager and later Minister of Defense also enjoys being in the spotlight, Hannah Darabos prefers the theater stage or film set to the political stage. "I've enjoyed music and acting since I was a child. The enthusiasm knows no bounds," says the 31-year-old.
Already plenty of stage experience
The native Burgenlander grew up multilingual in Kroatisch Minihof. She later added "Español" to her German-Spanish studies, honing her skills during a one-year stay near the lively city of Valencia. "I had my first leading role at 14 as Salome Pockerl in Nestroy's 'Talisman'," Hannah Darabos recalls. She then gained stage experience as Sugar Kane in "Sugar - some like it hot", Jeanie in "Hair" and Eliza Doolitle in "My Fair Lady", among others. In 2019, the ambitious Burgenland native moved to Hamburg for her professional training in musical theater. She took lessons in singing, acting and dance in the German port city. The universal mime completed her apprenticeship with flying colors in 2022. "I was also on stage during this time. 'The Great Christmas Show Live' at the First Stage Theater Hamburg was one of the most impressive performances," says Hannah Darabos.
It's not just her talent and enthusiasm that she has to thank for taking the "right path". "My family has always fully supported me and encouraged me to take the artistic step. My parents were big fans from the very beginning," says the 31-year-old happily. She currently lives as a freelance actress and singer in Vienna. In the summer, she could be admired in Melk in the varied musical revue "Simply The Best - In der Schickeria" in the role of "Honey Bunny".
With Thomas Stipsits in the film "Kopftuchmafia"
Hannah Darabos can be seen in her first film role on Monday. She plays a policewoman at the premiere of Thomas Stipsits' "Kopftuchmafia". The sequel as a policewoman follows in the Stinatz crime thriller "Die Uhudler-Verschwörung". Fans can look forward to further appearances.
