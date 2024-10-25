Already in the semifinals
Spectacular Musetti knocks out top favorite Zverev
Top favorite Alexander Zverev has failed in the quarter-finals of the tennis classic in the Wiener Stadthalle. The German lost to Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a thrilling three-set match 2:6, 7:6, 6:4. "I'm glad that I can perform so well here in Vienna this year," said the 22-year-old happily.
Alexander Zverev had only needed 68 and 72 minutes respectively in his first two matches in the Stadthalle, although he faced a different opponent in the quarter-finals in the shape of Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 17 himself, even though the conditions with a hard court in a hall increased the German's favoritism. In fact, the match was to last longer than his first two matches combined. Although this was not initially foreseeable.
After a commanding 6:2 for Zverev in the first set, this duel, which was actually eagerly awaited by many fans, seemed to be a quick affair. However, Musetti, who had beaten Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in the summer, put up fierce resistance in the second set. He was not fazed by three break points missed in a row and took the 1.98-meter giant's serve for 2:0.
If there had been points for style, Musetti would have played the round home. He impressed time and again with his beautiful one-handed backhand or surprised Zverev with wonderful stops. However, the world number three remained unimpressed, played his boot off with powerful shots and broke back to 3-4. Musetti, cheered on by repeated shouts of "Lore", saved himself in the tie-break.
Thrilling tie-break
The two played some of their best tennis in this match. Zverev quickly took a 3:0 lead, but Musetti countered with a magnificent backhand passing shot and an unreachable stop. When he tried to repeat it, Zverev not only just caught him, but also pushed him past the Italian with his backhand. A rare net attack by the German was unsuccessful and Musetti won the tie-break 7:5 with a brute forehand! To the cheers of the fans, who had been longing for the third set.
The 22-year-old took the euphoria into the deciding set and broke Zverev immediately, laying the foundation with strong returns, often directly at his opponent's feet. His backhand also worked excellently in this phase.
Early double break for Musetti
Musetti now repeatedly lured Zverev to the net, mostly with success. At 2:0, 30:30, the 27-year-old hit the ball into the barrier in the middle of the court from close range. When he had to go forward again on the following break point, Musetti passed him with a precise forehand for a double break.
However, Zverev immediately managed at least the important first re-break, which he probably needed to keep his chances of victory alive. He even took it to nil. That gave him an additional boost. His increased self-confidence was reflected in his now stronger serve.
Nevertheless, Musetti sniffed at another double break at 2:4, but missed two chances. So it remained exciting, but the Italian remained ice-cold. After 2:37 hours, he had served out the match 2:6, 7:6, 6:4.
"Before this year, I had never won a match in Vienna," he smiled and was delighted with his strong performance. "I mixed very well today, especially with the slice on the backhand." It was indeed one of the deciding factors. In the semi-finals, Musetti, who is chasing his third ATP title, will face Jack Draper from Great Britain.
