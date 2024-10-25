Spectacular Musetti knocks out top favorite Zverev

Thrilling tie-break

The two played some of their best tennis in this match. Zverev quickly took a 3:0 lead, but Musetti countered with a magnificent backhand passing shot and an unreachable stop. When he tried to repeat it, Zverev not only just caught him, but also pushed him past the Italian with his backhand. A rare net attack by the German was unsuccessful and Musetti won the tie-break 7:5 with a brute forehand! To the cheers of the fans, who had been longing for the third set.