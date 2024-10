Railroad line at Deutsches Eck closed with immediate effect

Buses between Kufstein and Salzburg

During this period, all trains between Munich and Vienna will be diverted via Passau, including a stop there. Salzburg will not be served by these trains. Trains between Vienna and Zurich will be diverted via Bischofshofen. There will be additional stops in Bischofshofen and Schwarzach-St. Veit, but there will be no stop in Kufstein. Travel times will be extended by up to two hours as a result. Passengers traveling to and from Kufstein can change to a bus between Salzburg and Kufstein.