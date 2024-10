Cheers! KAC ace costs VSV coach 1000 liters of beer

Well, cheers! A KAC ace was coached by the current VSV coach Tray Tuomie years ago in the DEL at Augsburg. Back then, Tray lost a bet and had to pay 1000 liters of beer. In the first derby, the Klagenfurt bomber was already big in the picture with a goal and two assists; in Sunday's brotherly duel on the Drau, the Oberadler wants to strike back with his team.