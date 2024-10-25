Oberwart Clinic
New top doctors enable complex operations
New appointments have been made to the head positions in the Surgery and Oncology Departments at Oberwart Clinic. Primaries Peter Kornprat and Martin Pichler want to use their expertise to significantly improve patient care in Burgenland.
Gesundheit Burgenland is delighted to welcome two new, highly qualified additions. Peter Kornprat has taken over the management of the Department of Surgery and Martin Pichler the newly created Department of Oncology and Palliative Medicine at the Oberwart Clinic. Both doctors have a wealth of international experience and have held several positions at renowned university hospitals.
"If you want to offer cutting-edge medicine close to home, you need top-class staff. With Professors Kornprat and Pichler, we have brought two luminaries in their fields to Oberwart. In the surgical department, more complex operations will be possible in future and in oncology we are also raising the quality of care and treatment to a new level," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Comprehensive care as added value for patients
Stephan Kriwanek, Medical Director of Gesundheit Burgenland, also sees a major advantage in the new medical expertise: "With the two experienced and respected colleagues, we can offer patients added value - be it through complex operations for which they no longer have to commute to Vienna or Graz, but also in the comprehensive care of cancer patients."
Vacant doctor positions halved thanks to higher salaries
This once again underlines the offensive strategy in the healthcare sector to ensure the best possible care. In Burgenland, the introduction of the doctors' package in 2023 has also reversed the trend in terms of personnel, said Doskozil. Vacant doctor positions have been halved and nursing positions in the clinics are even slightly overstaffed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
