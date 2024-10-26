"Alpine herdsman of the year"
Premiere for the Kessler Alm
This summer, a jury from the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) awarded the "Alpine Shepherd of the Year" for the first time. The winner comes from the Tauern Valley.
"The Alpine pastures in the Hohe Tauern National Park not only characterize the landscape of the outer zone, they are also a popular destination for those seeking recreation, an important element for biodiversity and the workplace of numerous hard-working shepherds," says the NPHT. In recognition of this work, the title "Alpine Shepherd of the Year" was awarded for the first time this year.
I congratulate the Preßlaber family and am delighted that the direct processing and marketing of their Alpine pasture products brings the diverse cultural landscape of the National Park to those who enjoy it.
Naturschutzlandesrat René Zumtobel
An expert jury consisting of landowners and the National Park administration chose the Preßlaber family as the winner from 13 applicants. They run the Kessler Alm in Matreier Tauerntal at around 2000 meters above sea level in the outer zone of the national park. What makes it special: The alpine pasture can only be reached on foot or by cable car and is one of the highest with dairy farming. Ten cows produce enough milk for gray cheese or butter to be processed and sold.
Hundreds of animals in the alpine pasture area
The Kessler Alm is also a popular farming area outside of production: from June to November, 300 sheep and goats, 60 Simmental cattle, 30 chickens and two pigs graze on around 350 hectares. "I congratulate the Preßlaber family and am delighted that the direct processing and marketing of their alpine pasture products brings the diverse cultural landscape of the national park to those who enjoy it," congratulates René Zumtobel, State Councillor for Nature Conservation.
