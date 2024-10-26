Premiere for the Kessler Alm

An expert jury consisting of landowners and the National Park administration chose the Preßlaber family as the winner from 13 applicants. They run the Kessler Alm in Matreier Tauerntal at around 2000 meters above sea level in the outer zone of the national park. What makes it special: The alpine pasture can only be reached on foot or by cable car and is one of the highest with dairy farming. Ten cows produce enough milk for gray cheese or butter to be processed and sold.