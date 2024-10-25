Nehammer in his sights
Automatically saved draft
"The Kickl FPÖ is not capable of winning a majority, Herbert Kickl has failed": These were the words used by ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer on Friday morning to justify the mandate he received from Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to form a government. However, the Freedom Party's counterattack was not long in coming.
Nehammer was obviously "too cowardly" to enter into negotiations with Kickl, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker reacted huffily to the ÖVP leader's press statement before his first exploratory talks with the SPÖ.
"Austro-loser traffic light"
Instead, the ÖVP leader is now taking the path of an "Austro-loser traffic light" and thus giving the People's Party a "left turn".
"Maintaining his position as chancellor is more important to him than content, the will of the voters and the well-being of our population," Hafenecker went on to criticize the ÖVP leader.
There can only be a stable government that ensures five good years for our population with the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl at the helm.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Christian Hafenecker
The blue general also emphasized that the voters had clearly spoken out in favour of political change on 29 September by making the FPÖ with Herbert Kickl the strongest force.
How Nehammer intends to tackle Austria's major challenges (inflation, immigration) in an "Austro-loser traffic light" with the "Marxist Babler-SPÖ" is more than questionable. "There can only be a stable government that ensures five good years for our population with the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl at the helm - that is also the clear will of the voters!" emphasized Hafenecker.
SPÖ defends mandate for ÖVP leader and criticizes Kickl
For its part, the SPÖ defended Nehammer and criticized Kickl. "Following talks with and between the party leaders, the Federal President appointed ÖVP leader Nehammer to form the federal government. This decision is legitimate and must be respected by the FPÖ," said Klaus Seltenheim, the Red Party's Federal Managing Director.
Kickl had the opportunity, but failed to find a potential government partner.
SPÖ-Geschäftsführer Klaus Seltenheim
SPÖ: "Kickl and the FPÖ divide and incite"
And emphasized: "Kickl and the FPÖ cannot find a coalition partner. Kickl had the opportunity, but failed to find a potential government partner. Kickl has taken his party out of the game himself with his policies and radical rhetoric. Kickl and the FPÖ maintain close contacts with right-wing extremist groups, they divide and incite," claimed Seltenheim.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.